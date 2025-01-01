|
Pecorello 2024
(Calabria)
|
Pecorello
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, plum, pineapple, medlar, linden and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2025
| --