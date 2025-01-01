|
Vernaccia di San Gimignano Villa Cusona 2023
Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany)
|
Vernaccia di San Gimignano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citrus fruits, plum, pineapple, honey, anise and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2025