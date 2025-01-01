Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, strawberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


