|
Cirò Rosé Mabilia 2024
Cirò (Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, strawberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Legume soups, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2025
| --