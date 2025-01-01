Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, peach, plum and blueberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

About 3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


