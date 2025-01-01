|
Gemella Rosato 2024
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, peach, plum and blueberry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
About 3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish soups, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2025
| --