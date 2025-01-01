|
Pescanera 2024
(Calabria)
|
Greco Nero
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and peach followed by aromas of carnation, cyclamen, bergamot, raspberry, pink grapefruit and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2022
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2025
| --