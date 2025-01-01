Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and peach followed by aromas of carnation, cyclamen, bergamot, raspberry, pink grapefruit and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


