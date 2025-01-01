|
San Gimignano Vin Santo 2014
San Gimignano (Tuscany)
Trebbiano Toscano, Malvasia Bianca, San Colombano
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot followed by aromas of peach jam, date, candied fruits, caramel, citrus fruit peel, hazelnut, almond, honey, saffron, leather and vanilla.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot.
More than 4 years in "caratelli" barrels.
Alcohol: 17.5%
Confectionery, Dried fruit tarts, Hard cheese
Suggested glass
15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2021
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2025
| --