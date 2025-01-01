Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot followed by aromas of peach jam, date, candied fruits, caramel, citrus fruit peel, hazelnut, almond, honey, saffron, leather and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot.

More than 4 years in "caratelli" barrels.


