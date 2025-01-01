Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Antenata 2020, Bindella (Italy)

Antenata 2020

Bindella (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Merlot
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Tuscany)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, face powder, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

About 16 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

August 2025


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2007   ✧✧✧✧     May 2011       --    
2009   ✧✧✧✧     December 2012       --    
2010   ✧✧✧✧     August 2014       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧     May 2017       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     November 2019       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     August 2022       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧     August 2025       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     July 2025       --    

Other Bindella's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in August?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2025 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦