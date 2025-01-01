|
Antenata 2020
(Tuscany)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, face powder, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
About 16 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2025
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --