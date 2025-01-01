Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, carob, cocoa, undergrowth, cinnamon, tobacco, rhubarb, black pepper, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

6 months in steel tanks, 18 months in cask, 72 months in cement tanks.


