Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Ripe del Falco 2017
Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, carob, cocoa, undergrowth, cinnamon, tobacco, rhubarb, black pepper, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
6 months in steel tanks, 18 months in cask, 72 months in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1991
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 39, March 2006
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2022
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2025
| --