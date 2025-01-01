|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva Vallocaia 2020
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (95%), Colorino (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, cinnamon, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
2 years in cask, 1 year in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2025
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| July 2025
| --