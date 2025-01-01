|
Alto Adige Santa Maddalena Classico Huck am Bach 2023
(Alto Adige)
|
Schiava (90%), Lagrein (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, cyclamen, plum, blueberry, bitter almond and hints of vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2004
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2025
| --