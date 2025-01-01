Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, tar, leather, mace, undergrowth, graphite, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, tar, leather, mace, undergrowth, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

24 months in barrique, 12 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle. 24 months in barrique, 12 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

