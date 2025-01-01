|
Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay 2024
(Vallée d'Aoste)
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of broom, plum, citron, pear and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2011
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2025
| --