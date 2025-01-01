Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, green apple and pear followed by aromas of broom, acacia, hawthorn, melon, plum, dill and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, green apple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


