|
Alto Adige Valle Isarco Silvaner Liebrain 2024
(Alto Adige)
|
Silvaner
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, green apple and pear followed by aromas of broom, acacia, hawthorn, melon, plum, dill and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, green apple and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2025