Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, pear, apricot, grapefruit, plum, elder flower and nutmeg.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.


