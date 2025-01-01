|
Alto Adige Kerner Puntscheit 2024
(Alto Adige)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, pear, apricot, grapefruit, plum, elder flower and nutmeg.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2025