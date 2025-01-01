Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of prune, black cherry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, blackberry jam, carob, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, undergrowth, tar, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of prune, black cherry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, blackberry jam, carob, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, undergrowth, tar, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, black cherry jam and blackberry jam. Persistent finish with flavors of prune, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.

30 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle. 30 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.

