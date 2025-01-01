|
Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Thalman 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of carnation, strawberry, raspberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.
About 1 year in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2025
| --