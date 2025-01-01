|
Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Maglen 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of carnation, raspberry, plum, chocolate, cinchona, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in cement tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2025
| --