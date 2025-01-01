|
Alto Adige Grieser Lagrein Riserva Prestige 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, black currant, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
About one year in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2025
| --