Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, black currant, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, black currant, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

About one year in cask and barrique. About one year in cask and barrique.

