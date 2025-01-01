Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, medlar, citron, peach, pear and pineapple. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, medlar, citron, peach, pear and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

3 months in steel tanks. 3 months in steel tanks.

