Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, melon, pear, citron, pineapple, peach, mint and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, melon, pear, citron, pineapple, peach, mint and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and melon. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and melon.

6 months in amphora and cask, 2 months in bottle. 6 months in amphora and cask, 2 months in bottle.

