|
Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Kleinstein 2024
(Alto Adige)
|
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, lychee, banana, pineapple, passion fruit, mango, grapefruit, apple, melon, pear, sage and star anise.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and lychee.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta with mushrooms and fish, Broiled crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2004
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2025
| --