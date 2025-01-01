Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, lychee, banana, pineapple, passion fruit, mango, grapefruit, apple, melon, pear, sage and star anise.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and lychee.

Aged in steel tanks.


