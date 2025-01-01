Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, kiwi and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, bread crust, citron, plum and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, kiwi and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, bread crust, citron, plum and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and tangerine. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and tangerine.

Produced with the Martinotti method. Produced with the Martinotti method.

