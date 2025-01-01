Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent. Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of geranium, carnation, cyclamen, pomegranate, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


