|
Lacryma Christi del Vesuvio Rosato Munazei 2024
Vesuvio (Campania)
|
Piedirosso
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of geranium, carnation, cyclamen, pomegranate, blueberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|September 2025