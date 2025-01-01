Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Pietrafumante Caprettone Metodo Classico Brut 2021, Casa Setaro (Italy)

Pietrafumante Caprettone Metodo Classico Brut 2021

Casa Setaro (Italy)

(Campania)
Caprettone
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Campania)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citron and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, plum, pineapple, tangerine and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and pear.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 30 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

September 2025


