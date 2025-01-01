Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citron and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, plum, pineapple, tangerine and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citron and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, plum, pineapple, tangerine and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and pear.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 30 months. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 30 months.

