Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of carnation, cyclamen, arbutus berry, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and arbutus berry.

3 months in steel tanks.


