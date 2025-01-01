Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Sinopia 2024, Le Caniette (Italy)

Sinopia 2024

Le Caniette (Italy)

(Marches)
Montepulciano (80%), Grenache Noir (20%)
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of carnation, cyclamen, arbutus berry, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and arbutus berry.

3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat and fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Legume soups, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

September 2025


