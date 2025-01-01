|
Valle d'Aosta Pinot Nero 2023
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and red orange followed by aromas of geranium, cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate and plum.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with mushrooms, Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat, Broiled fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧
| October 2011
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2025
| --