|
Vesuvio Bianco Contradae Bosco del Monaco 61-37 2021
Vesuvio (Campania)
|
Caprettone (50%), Greco (30%), Fiano (20%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, apricot, pear, peach, pineapple, hazelnut, pine needles, rosemary and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and hazelnut.
12 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2025