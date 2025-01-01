|
Alto Adige Moscato Giallo Passito Vinalia 2022
(Alto Adige)
Moscato Giallo
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and lychee followed by aromas of passion fruit, mango, date, candied fruit, dried fig, lavender, pineapple, powdered sugar, sage, honey and vanilla.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee.
Fermented in barrique.
Alcohol: 10%
Dried fruit tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|September 2025