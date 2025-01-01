Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and lychee followed by aromas of passion fruit, mango, date, candied fruit, dried fig, lavender, pineapple, powdered sugar, sage, honey and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and lychee followed by aromas of passion fruit, mango, date, candied fruit, dried fig, lavender, pineapple, powdered sugar, sage, honey and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee.

Fermented in barrique. Fermented in barrique.

