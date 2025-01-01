|
Alto Adige Chardonnay Riserva Troy 2021
(Alto Adige)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of chamomile, citron, melon, passion fruit, papaya, pear, grapefruit, pineapple, plum, hazelnut, butter, croissant, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, apple and citron.
Fermented in barrique. 11 months in barrique, 22 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Vegetable and mushroom flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2025
| --