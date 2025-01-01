Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of chamomile, citron, melon, passion fruit, papaya, pear, grapefruit, pineapple, plum, hazelnut, butter, croissant, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of chamomile, citron, melon, passion fruit, papaya, pear, grapefruit, pineapple, plum, hazelnut, butter, croissant, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, apple and citron. Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, apple and citron.

Fermented in barrique. 11 months in barrique, 22 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle. Fermented in barrique. 11 months in barrique, 22 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.

