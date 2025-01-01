|
Feudo 2024
(Latium)
|
Malvasia del Lazio, Viognier, Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, banana, pear and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fish appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2025