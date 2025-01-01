Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, pear and peach followed by aromas of white rose, broom, citron, banana, apple, nutmeg, sage and rosemary. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, pear and peach followed by aromas of white rose, broom, citron, banana, apple, nutmeg, sage and rosemary.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, pear and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, pear and peach.

Fermented in cask and steel tanks, 5 months in cask and steel tanks. Fermented in cask and steel tanks, 5 months in cask and steel tanks.

