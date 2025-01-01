Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, slightly hazy, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, slightly hazy, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, bread crust, pineapple and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Refermented in bottle on its lees.


