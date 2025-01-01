|
Modena Pignoletto Ancestrale 2023
Modena (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Pignoletto
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, slightly hazy, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, bread crust, pineapple and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Refermented in bottle on its lees.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|October 2025