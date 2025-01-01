Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, slightly hazy, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, slightly hazy, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, bread crust, blueberry, plum and pink grapefruit.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees.


