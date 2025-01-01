Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Lambrusco di Sorbara Ancestrale 2023, Francesco Bellei (Italy)

Lambrusco di Sorbara Ancestrale 2023

Francesco Bellei (Italy)

Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia-Romagna)
Lambrusco di Sorbara
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia-Romagna)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, slightly hazy, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, bread crust, blueberry, plum and pink grapefruit.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

October 2025


