Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, violet, bread crust, blueberry, pink grapefruit, plum and lesser calamint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 18 months.


