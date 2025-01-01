Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Rosé Metodo Classico Brut, Francesco Bellei (Italy)

Rosé Metodo Classico Brut

Francesco Bellei (Italy)

(Emilia-Romagna)
Pinot Nero (60%), Chardonnay (40%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Emilia-Romagna)
Very pale pink with nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of dog rose, raspberry, plum, pink grapefruit, apple, hazelnut and flint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, banana and raspberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 18 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Dairy products

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

October 2025


