Very pale pink with nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of dog rose, raspberry, plum, pink grapefruit, apple, hazelnut and flint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, banana and raspberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 18 months.


