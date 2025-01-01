Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and pomegranate followed by aromas of carnation, raspberry, blueberry, red orange, blackberry, carob, laurel, hay, tobacco, graphite, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and pomegranate followed by aromas of carnation, raspberry, blueberry, red orange, blackberry, carob, laurel, hay, tobacco, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and pomegranate. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and pomegranate.

18 months in barrique. 18 months in barrique.

