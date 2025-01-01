Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of peony, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, cigar box, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of peony, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, cigar box, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

Aged in barrique. Aged in barrique.

