  Antica Fontana 2019, Casa Divina Provvidenza (Italy)

Antica Fontana 2019

Casa Divina Provvidenza (Italy)

(Latium)
Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Latium)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of peony, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, cigar box, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

Aged in barrique.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

October 2025


