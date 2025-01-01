Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, red orange, strawberry, arbutus berry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, laurel, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Fermented in cask, aged in barrique.


