Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, grapefruit, pineapple, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique.


