Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, citron, pear, grapefruit, peach, plum, hazelnut, mint, flint and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.

Fermented in barrique, 12 months in barrique.


