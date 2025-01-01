Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and apricot followed by aromas of chamomile, hawthorn, broom, pear, citron, banana, nettle, linden, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and apricot.

Fermented in cask, 9 months in cask.


