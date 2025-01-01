Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, dried apricot and mango followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, medlar, plum, peach, grapefruit, praline, honey, almond, rosemary, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, dried apricot and mango.

Fermented and aged in barrique.


