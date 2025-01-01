|
Metodo Classico Brut
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Pinot Nero (60%), Chardonnay (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, raspberry, pear, plum and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 18 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|October 2025