Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, pear, grapefruit, apple, plum and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pear and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 36 months.


