Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, cherry and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, raspberry, pear, peach, plum, kiwi, tangerine, marzipan and honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, cherry and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 18 months.


