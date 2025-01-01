Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Metodo Classico Blanc de Noirs Brut Cuvée 101, Francesco Bellei (Italy)

Metodo Classico Blanc de Noirs Brut Cuvée 101

Francesco Bellei (Italy)

(Emilia-Romagna)
Pinot Nero
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Emilia-Romagna)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, pink grapefruit, cherry, strawberry, pear, tangerine, blueberry, plum, hazelnut, honey and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 60 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups, Legume soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

October 2025


