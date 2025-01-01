Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, pink grapefruit, cherry, strawberry, pear, tangerine, blueberry, plum, hazelnut, honey and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 60 months.


