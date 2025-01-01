Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and raspberry followed by rose, strawberry, blueberry, arbutus berry, peach, plum and apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


