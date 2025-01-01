Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and lychee followed by aromas of peach jam, mango, date, dried fig, medlar, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, honey, saffron, ginger, powdered sugar and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee.

Fermented and aged in cask.


