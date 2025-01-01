Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and dried violet followed by aromas of carnation, plum, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, black pepper, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and dried violet followed by aromas of carnation, plum, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, black pepper, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.

At least 24 months in barrique. At least 24 months in barrique.

