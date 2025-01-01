Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of ripe cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of dried rose, strawberry, red orange, cocoa, cinchona, licorice, cinnamon, leather, undergrowth, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of ripe cherry, raspberry and plum.

7 years in cask.


